Astrological predictions for today, February 10

Mumbai: Today is the Pratipada date of Magh Shukla Paksha and Saturday. Pratipada Tithi will last till 12.48 pm tonight. Variyaan Yoga will continue till 2:53 pm today, after which Parigha Yoga will take place. Also, Dhanishtha Nakshatra will remain till 8:34 pm tonight. Apart from this, Panchak will start at 10.02 am today.

Aries:

It is an auspicious day for you. Today you can handle your responsibilities well. You will be successful to a great extent in completing your work. You will have to be positive on every matter. Be patient and polite. Business will be good. Unnecessary expenses may increase.

Taurus:

It will be a favourable day for you. Today your important work will be completed with the help of elders in the house. You will get some good news from a relative.

Gemini:

It is going to be a great day for you. Try to complete your work peacefully today. Today you can also settle old liabilities. There are chances of meeting big people. Today you may start some new work. You will learn new things and benefit from transactions.

Cancer:

It will be a day of mixed reactionsToday is a very good day for writers, their writing work will be appreciated. You need to increase interaction with people. The ongoing problems in life will end.

Leo:

It will be a wonderful day for you. Today you should maintain control over your speech. One should avoid being too stubborn about anything. Today students will get help from their teachers.

Virgo:

Your day will be favorable for you. Whatever business you start today, you will achieve success in it. Today you will also get support from a friend. Children’s health will be good.

Libra:

It is going to be a favourable day for you. Today you will have to avoid being hasty in any matter. Today we will complete all responsibilities on time. Keep your distance from unknown people. You may meet a friend after a long time.

Scorpio:

It will be a good day for you. You should avoid interfering in someone’s affairs. Today your financial condition will remain good. If you want to change jobs then it would be better to wait for a few days.

Sagittarius:

It is going to be a good day for you. Today there are chances of participating in some religious activity nearby. There are chances that any family-related problem will end. You will get support from colleagues.

Capricorn:

Today will be favourable for you. Today, everyday tasks may take you more time. For people of this zodiac sign who want to start a new business, it would be better to do a market analysis today. Today you will get some new responsibilities. People associated with the field of art will get good profits.

Aquarius:

It will be a good day for you. Whatever work you start today will be completed on time. You will get new opportunities related to your career. Drink as much water as possible, your health will remain good.

Pisces:

Today your mind will be full of new enthusiasm. You will also benefit financially. Health will remain better than before.