BTS member Jimin reaches out to fans with an update about himself and fellow member Jungkook

BTS member Jimin, who is presently fulfilling his military service in South Korea, has reached out to fans to provide an update about himself and fellow member Jungkook. Posted on the fan community forum Weverse, Jimin’s message reassured fans, stating, “Jungkook and I are doing well, so don’t worry too much. I’ll make sure to come back again!”

The heartfelt message from Jimin touched fans deeply, prompting many to express their affection for BTS in the comments section.

Jimin, along with Jungkook, RM, and V, commenced their military service process in November and commenced training in December 2023. Jin and J-Hope began their service in 2022 and April 2023, respectively, while Suga started his service in September 2023. BTS had announced a hiatus in June 2022, with plans for the members to reunite as a group around 2025 following the completion of their military duties.

Last month, BigHit Music issued a request to fans, urging them not to send gifts to military barracks. In the statement, BigHit Music expressed gratitude for the continued love and support for BTS, particularly during their enlistment period. The statement emphasized that the military barracks are shared communal spaces utilized for training by military personnel. Therefore, the influx of numerous letters and gifts could pose logistical challenges, making it difficult to store and potentially leading to loss. As a result, fans were kindly asked to refrain from sending items via mail. Instead, BigHit Music assured fans that they would facilitate the delivery of heartwarming messages left on Weverse directly to the artists.