Drug possession charge against South Florida rapper Kodak Black dismissed

A drug possession accusation against South Florida rapper Kodak Black was dismissed on Friday, following an arrest two months earlier, while a drug trafficking case from 2022 remains ongoing.

Broward County Circuit Judge Barbara Duffy concluded that prosecutors were unable to challenge or refute the fact that the rapper, known by his legal name Bill Kapri, had obtained an oxycodone prescription from a pharmacy, as reported by the Sun Sentinel.

In December, Plantation police detained Kapri after discovering him asleep at the wheel with white powder around his mouth, officials stated. Initially presumed to be cocaine, the powder was later determined through lab testing to be oxycodone, for which Kapri had acquired a prescription in July 2022.

Despite the dismissal of the drug possession charge, Kapri still confronts a tampering with evidence allegation associated with the arrest. Nevertheless, his attorney, Bradford Cohen, aspires to have this charge dismissed as well. Kapri has been detained in a Miami federal detention center since his arrest, which led to the revocation of his bond in a separate case. Cohen is optimistic that the dismissal of the drug charge will prompt a federal judge to release Kapri.