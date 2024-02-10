Everything you need to know about Ettumanoor Mahadeva Temple

Kottayam: Ettumanoor Mahadeva Temple is a temple dedicated to Lord Shiva. It is situated in Ettumanoor in Kottayam district, Kerala. According to Hindu mythology, an Asura called Khara got three Shivalingas from Lord Shiva himself. He took them with him to Kerala, holding one by his teeth and one each in his right and left hand. While the Lingam held by his teeth was consecrated in Kaduthuruthi, the one held in his right hand was consecrated in Vaikomand the one held in his left hand was consecrated in Ettumanoor. After consecrating all these 3 divine places in the same day, Khara is believed to have become a deer and started worshiping the Gods. It is believed that the God in Ettumanoor took the deer in his hand and held it there. Because of that, this place was called Udhruthaina Puram, which means Ettumanoor in Malayalam (The place where the deer was lifted).

Pandavas and the sage Vyasa worshipped the Lord at this temple. The ancient temple was reconstructed in the year 1542 AD. The temple is built in the traditional Kerala and Dravidian styles.

The Ezhara Ponnana and Arattu festivals are held on a very grand scale at the Ettumanoor Mahadeva Temple. The festival’s most significant time is during Ezhara Ponnana darshan. The temple’s main ceremony is Thulabharam.

Ettumanoor Mahadeva Temple can be reach easily by air and rail. The nearest airport to Ettumanoor Mahadeva Temple is Cochin International Airport and the nearest railway station is Ettumanoor Railway Station.