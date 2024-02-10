Gulf country launches launched new electronic services for expatriates and visitors

Riyadh: The General Directorate of Passports in Saudi Arabia has launched new electronic services for expatriates and visitors. The new e-services are available on the Interior Ministry’s Absher and Muqeem portals. The new services were launched as part of the kingdom’s digital transformation.

The new e-services include reporting about the loss or theft of passport or a residency permit, visitor’s digital document, amending the translated name, visa information and employers’ notices.

Saudi Arabia, a country of around 32.2 million people, is home to a large community of foreign workers. Foreigners make up around 13.4 million or 41.5 per cent of the kingdom’s overall population.

Saudi authorities have recently introduced a set of facilities for expatriates. Foreign residents leaving on exit/re-entry visas can now return to Saudi Arabia until the last day of their valid visas. The exit/re-entry visa holders can also have their visas extended electronically while they are outside Saudi Arabia after paying related fees via Absher or Muqeem.