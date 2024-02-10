Half of Michael Jackson’s publishing and recorded masters catalogue purchased by Sony Music

Sony Music Group has recently finalized an agreement to acquire fifty percent of Michael Jackson’s publishing and recorded masters catalogue. Sources familiar with the deal reveal that the valuation of these musical assets exceeds $1.2 billion, with some estimates even suggesting a figure surpassing $1.5 billion. This landmark transaction solidifies Sony’s stature as a significant player in the music rights market.

The agreement, which was concluded late last year, represents one of the largest valuations ever recorded for a musician’s catalogue. Jackson’s catalogue boasts an unmatched legacy within the music industry, encompassing a diverse array of iconic songs and compositions. Notably, the deal encompasses non-Jackson-authored songs from his Mijac publishing catalogue, which includes works from renowned artists such as Sly & the Family Stone, Jerry Lee Lewis, Jackie Wilson, Curtis Mayfield, Ray Charles, Percy Sledge, and Dion.

Although the specific terms of the agreement remain undisclosed, it is understood that the deal encompasses both publishing and recorded masters catalogue. However, royalties generated from theatrical productions featuring Jackson’s music, such as the Broadway play, are excluded from the agreement.