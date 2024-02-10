Here are some post-delivery tips for mothers

Having a child can be one of the most wonderful things that can happen in your life. But, recovering from delivery come with its own challenges.

In the weeks of post-childbirth, mothers’ physical and mental well-being is very important as the postpartum phase involves physical recovery, hormonal adjustments, and adapting to the demands of caring for a newbornIt’s common to have many different symptoms during postpartum recovery, including:

Abdominal pain

Baby blues

Hormonal changes

Soreness

Breast and nipple soreness

Here are a few tips for post-delivery precautions for mothers for healthy recovery:

Prioritise rest as recovering from delivery demands it. Make an effort to rest whenever possible, aligning your schedule with your baby’s sleep patterns.

Refrain from heavy lifting, particularly crucial if you underwent a C-section.

Avoid constipation, coughing and bending forwards to avoid strain on your perineal/abdominal stitches.

Prioritise personal hygiene by frequently washing your hands, especially after bathroom visits, diaper changes, and before feeding your baby.

Keep stair climbing to a minimum during the initial week to aid healing.

Simplify your baby’s care routine and establish breastfeeding routines if applicable.

Limit visitors during the early weeks to allow for adjustment and healing to navigate your new life and to reduce the risk of infection to you and your baby.

Don’t hesitate to seek help from family and friends.

Avoid intercourse for a minimum of 6 weeks to allow your body the necessary time to heal.

Continue taking prenatal vitamins, maintain a healthy diet which should include green vegetables, seasonal fruits, salads, milk products, pulses and some amount of dry fruits, and stay hydrated.

Incorporate walks into your routine for gentle exercise.