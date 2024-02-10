Hollywood veteran Robert Downey Jr. bestowed with the prestigious Maltin Modern Master Award

At the 2024 Santa Barbara Film Festival, Hollywood icon Robert Downey Jr. was honored with the esteemed Maltin Modern Master Award during a glamorous ceremony on Friday. Recognized for his remarkable career spanning five decades, the 58-year-old star of “Oppenheimer” was lauded by colleagues and admirers alike in a star-studded affair.

Named after renowned film historian Leonard Maltin, the accolade seeks to pay tribute to individuals who have made significant contributions to the film industry. Downey Jr.’s exceptional achievements and lasting influence on cinema were celebrated through heartfelt tributes delivered by luminaries such as Rob Lowe and his “Oppenheimer” co-star, Cillian Murphy.

Expressing his gratitude, Downey Jr. took the stage to thank the audience and offer recognition to Maltin for his profound impact on film culture. In a poignant moment, he commended Lowe for his friendship and wisdom, acknowledging the actor’s exemplary approach to life. Directing his appreciation towards Murphy, Downey Jr. praised his co-star’s extraordinary talent and charm, hailing him as a “force of nature” in the industry.

Furthermore, Downey Jr. had special words for his wife, Susan Downey. Beginning by expressing his appreciation for her unwavering support throughout his journey, he continued, “And as always, I will never finish any thank you, even though she’s probably just getting ready to put the kids to bed soon, without thanking my dearest associate, Susan Downey.”