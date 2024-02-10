India launch date of Moto G04 announced: Details

Mumbai: Motorola revealed the India launch date of its Moto G04. The new Motorola G-series smartphone will be launched in India on February 15.

The Moto G04 will be offered in four colours- black, blue, green and orange.

It is confirmed to go on sale via Flipkart. The e-commerce website has created a dedicated landing page on its website revealing the design and key specifications of the smartphone.

The phone will run on Android 14 and sport a 6.6-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate. The screen has a centrally aligned hole punch cutout to house the selfie shooter. It will come equipped with a Unisoc T606 SoC and will be available in two RAM and storage options — 4GB+64GB and 8GB+128GB. With the virtual RAM feature, the onboard memory can be expanded up to 16GB.

The Moto G04 has a 16-megapixel rear camera with an LED flash. It will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. It will include Dolby Atmos-enhanced speakers .