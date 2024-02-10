India Meteorological Department predict rainfall in these states: Details

New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rainfall in several states. The national weather agency said in latest weather bulletin that Central India will witness light rainfall from February 10 to February 13, followed by similar conditions in East India from February 13 to February 15.

IMD said that due to the anticipated formation of a trough/cyclonic circulation over central parts of the country, isolated to scattered light rainfall activity is expected over East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Chhattisgarh from the 10th to the 14th of February. Similarly, in Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada, it’s anticipated on the 10th and 11th; in Odisha on the 11th and 12th; in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand from the 12th to the 15th; and in Gangetic West Bengal from the 13th to the 15th.

Isolated light thunderstorm with lightning is very likely over East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Chhattisgarh during February 10 to February 12. Besides this, light isolated rainfall is expected over Coastal Andhra Pradesh on February 9; in Tamil Nadu on the 12th and 13th; in Telangana on the 10th and 11th; and in Kerala on the 14th and 15th of February.