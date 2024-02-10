Know how to check PNR status on WhatsApp

New Delhi: PNR is a 10-digit number which stands for ‘Passenger Name Record’. It is a unique number that is assigned to every booked train ticket on Indian Railways. PNR Status shows the current status of booked train tickets i.e. whether it is confirmed, waitlisted or RAC (Reservation Against Cancellation).

PNR number is generally printed at the top left corner of the printed tickets. In case of the E – Ticket, it is mentioned at top in separate cell. Passenger’s personal information like name, age, gender etc. is saved in the database against this reference number.

Indian Railways customers may now use WhatsApp to check the status of their PNRs and most recent information about trains. The Mumbai-based startup Railofy created this facility.

The following are some ways that the WhatsApp chatbot can help Indian Railways passengers:

Checking their IRCTC PNR status

Viewing real-time train information

Learning about their train stops in the journey

How to check IRCTC PNR status and live train status on WhatsApp:

Step 1: Add the Railofy WhatsApp chatbot’s phone number, +91-9881193322, to your contacts.

Step 2): Next, update the WhatsApp app on your phone and refresh the contacts list

Step 3: Search and open the chat window of Railofy and enter your 10-digit PNR number

Step 5: The Railofy chatbot will send you all the information about your train trip, including alerts and up-to-the-minute updates.