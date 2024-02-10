Know how to make classic Chennai-style ‘Vada Curry’

Ingredients:

1 cup chana dal (split Bengal gram)

2 cups water

1 tsp turmeric powder

Salt to taste

1 tsp oil

1 onion, finely chopped

1 tomato, finely chopped

2 green chillies, slit

1 tsp ginger garlic paste

1 tsp red chilli powder

1 tsp coriander powder

1 tsp cumin powder

½ tsp garam masala powder

½ cup fresh coconut, grated

Steps to prepare Madras Vadacurry:

Soak and Cook the Chana Dal:

Soak the chana dal in water for at least an hour. After soaking, drain the water and add the dal to a pressure cooker. Add two cups of water, turmeric powder, and salt to taste. Pressure cook the dal for about 4 whistles or until it is soft and well-cooked.

Prepare the Vada:

Take a handful of cooked chana dal and mash it well. Add a pinch of salt and mix it thoroughly. Make small round balls with the dal and flatten them to make vadas. Heat oil in a pan and fry the vadas until they are golden brown and crispy.

Prepare the Curry Base:

In a separate pan, heat 1 tsp of oil and add chopped onions, green chillies, and ginger-garlic paste. Sauté until the onions turn golden brown. Add chopped tomatoes and cook until they are soft and mushy. Now, add red chili powder, coriander powder, cumin powder, and garam masala powder. Mix well and cook for a few minutes.

Add Coconut and Dal Mixture:

Once the spices are cooked, add grated coconut to the pan and mix well. Cook for a few minutes until the coconut is well incorporated into the mixture. In the meantime, take half a cup of the cooked dal and blend it in a mixer to make a smooth paste. Add this paste to the curry base and mix well.

Add Water and Bring to a Boil:

Add one cup of water to the curry and bring it to a boil. Let it simmer for a few minutes until the flavours are well blended. If you prefer a thicker consistency, you can add less water. Once done, add the fried vadas to the curry and let it simmer on low heat for about 5 minutes.