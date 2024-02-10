Know how walking helps improve mental health

Walking is a simple exercise and is suitable for all ages and fitness levels. Walking offers multiple health benefits. Walking can help you burn calories, contributing to weight loss. It is also good for your heart, helps lower blood sugar levels, keeps joints healthy and strengthens your immune system. As per experts, walking can improve your mental health too.

Effect of walking on mental health:

Walking improves blood circulation to the brain and body. Better blood flow to the brain contributes to improved brain function.

Improves sleep: Walking can help you fall asleep. It can also improve sleep quality.

Reduces stress: Walking as well as other forms of exercise can effectively lower stress levels.

Enhances mood: Studies show that walking can improve your mood. It can also help reduce anxiety and depression symptoms.

