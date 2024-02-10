Know things women notice in a man at first sight

First impressions may be made in moments. But, these first impressions predict the course your relationships follow. Women definitely notice everything about man in her first sight.

Here are the first things women notices about men:

Hair and Beard: Your hair is the most noticeable thing to a woman and usually, it helps them decide if they really like it or understand it. Most women do not prefer unkempt or untidy hair and neither are they big on man-buns, undercuts or mushrooms anymore. Women don’t mind a man with a beard as long as he grooms it well and keeps it trimmed and neat!

Nails and Hands: No woman wants to indulge with someone who can’t even keep his nails clean. She will also notice the length of your nails and if they’re untidily cut or too long for her to handle.

Posture and Built: Women definitely check your posture out because posture determines the innate need to be protected. If a man stands tall, with his shoulders pushed back, he seems confident yet gallant, and in control of the situation, which most women look forward to. It gives them a sense of security and protection. But if you’re slouching or leaning forward with your shoulders drooping down, it’s a sign that you’re nervous, anxious, uncertain with a low self-esteem.

Clothes: Women notice what you wear. If you’re wearing clothes that look dirty and unkempt or not properly worn shabbily dressed that surely is not going unnoticed. Make sure you tuck your shirts in, and your tees are never creased. Be smart when you pick and choose your clothes.