Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Mindanao, Philippines

The German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) reported that Mindanao, Philippines, experienced a magnitude 5.6 earthquake on Saturday. According to GFZ, the quake occurred at a depth of 10 km (6 miles).

However, the Philippine seismology agency offered a divergent assessment, indicating that the earthquake measured a magnitude of 5.9 and had a depth of 27 km (16.8 miles). In a bulletin, the Philippine agency stated that while no damage was anticipated, aftershocks could occur.

In the wake of the earthquake, rescue efforts in Maco town, located in the southern Philippines province of Davao de Oro, were halted. These efforts were aimed at locating numerous individuals who went missing following a previous landslide. Authorities revealed that the death toll from the earlier landslide, which occurred on Tuesday night near a gold mining site, has climbed to 28, with 77 individuals still unaccounted for and 32 sustaining injuries. Among the injured is a 3-year-old girl who was rescued on Friday after being trapped under rubble for 60 hours.

Davao de Oro has been grappling with severe weather conditions in recent weeks, including torrential rains that have triggered floods and landslides.