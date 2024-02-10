New study suggests that our universe is expanding at rapid rate by absorbing other ‘baby universes’

Scientists have long held the belief that the universe is undergoing a rapid expansion, yet the exact mechanism driving this phenomenon has remained elusive. However, a novel theory has emerged suggesting that our universe may be expanding through collisions with and eventual absorption of “baby” parallel universes.

This theory was unveiled in a scientific paper published in December 2023 in the Journal of Cosmology and Astroparticle Physics. In this study, researchers put forth the notion that the universe’s expansion could be attributed to its continuous amalgamation with other universes.

“The primary revelation of our research is that the accelerated expansion of our universe, spurred by the enigmatic dark energy, may find a straightforward and intuitive explanation in the form of merging with what are termed ‘baby’ universes, potentially offering a model that aligns better with observational data than the conventional cosmological model,” explained lead study author Jan Ambjørn, a physicist at Copenhagen University, in an interview with LiveScience.

The study presents mathematical substantiation for the expansion of our universe. While the concept of multiple universes interacting with one another is not entirely novel, the research employs mathematical analysis to explore how such interactions could impact the development of our universe. Through mathematical calculations, the researchers deduced that the merging of our universe with others could contribute to its enlargement.

Furthermore, the scientists conducted calculations to determine the rate of expansion of the universe based on their theory. Remarkably, their calculations exhibited a closer alignment with observational data of the universe compared to predictions made by the traditional Standard Cosmological Model, the researchers noted.