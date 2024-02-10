Oppo launches Reno 11F 5G: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Oppo Reno 11F 5G has been launched in Thailand. This model joins the Oppo Reno 11 5G and Oppo Reno 11 Pro 5G which were unveiled in India in January. Offered in Coral Purple, Ocean Blue and Palm Green colours, the Oppo Reno 11F 5G is priced at THB 10,990 (roughly Rs. 25,540) and is available in a single 8GB + 256GB configuration. The company has not yet announced plans to launch this model in India.

The latest Oppo Reno 11 series model ships with Android 14-based ColorOS 14. It is equipped with a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,412 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, 394ppi pixel density. It offers up to 1,100 nits of peak brightness and features twice-reinforced Panda Glass protection.

Also Read: India’s foreign exchange reserves climb to $622.469 billion

It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC, the Oppo Reno 11F 5G comes with an ARM Mali G68 MC4 GPU, 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. The RAM can be expandable virtually by another 8GB.

The Oppo Reno 11F 5G is equipped with a 64-megapixel OV64B primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support, an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 sensor with an ultrawide lens and a 2-megapixel macro shooter at the back. It also gets a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 sensor for the front camera.

Oppo has equipped the Reno 11F 5G with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 67W SuperVOOC fast charging. The dual nano SIM-supported Oppo Reno 11F 5G also supports Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo and USB Type-C connectivity.