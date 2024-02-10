PhonePe to launch Indus Appstore in India on February 21 in 12 languages: Details

Mumbai: Leading fintech platform owned by Walmart , PhonePe has announced the India launch date of its own mobile app store. The homegrown Android-based app marketplace called ‘Indus Appstore’ will be available for consumers on February 21.

The app store will be available in English and 12 Indian languages including Hindi, Malayalam, Marathi and Tamil. Several known brands have already listed their apps on the Indus Appstore. The names on the list include Flipkart, Ixigo, Domino’s Pizza, Mobile Premier League (MPL), Snapdeal, JioMart, Bajaj Finserv, TOI, and Wow Skincare. It is also collaborating with game developers such as A23 Rummy, Gameskraft, Dream11, Rummy Passion, and Nazara Technologies.

Also Read: Gulf country launches launched new electronic services for expatriates and visitors

The Indus Appstore had promised zero commission for in-app purchases on the platform. The app stores by Google and Apple charge between 15 percent and 25 percent commission for in-app purchases, in addition to other charges.