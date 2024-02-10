Police in California arrest three people who hit single Apple store multiple times

Police in California, USA, apprehended three individuals following multiple thefts at an Apple store in Emeryville over the past three weeks. The arrests occurred subsequent to a recent theft on Thursday (February 8). According to a local Fox News affiliate, the thieves pilfered 16 iPhones, six iPads, and four MacBooks during the daylight robbery.

One individual identified as Tyler Mims, along with two unnamed accomplices, was taken into custody by local law enforcement. Mims faces charges including three counts of burglary, three counts of conspiracy to commit a crime, three counts of grand theft, and three counts of organized retail theft. Additionally, Mims is being held for other prior offenses. He was singled out due to being captured on the store’s CCTV camera during the latest incident, with the video subsequently going viral. Mims is purportedly seen in the footage, dressed entirely in black, clandestinely stashing iPhones down his pants at 12:15 pm within the store. Other customers can be observed steering clear of the thieves’ path.

The initial theft at the store was reported on January 19. Subsequently, thieves struck again on Monday of the same week, with a suspect absconding with 50 iPhones from the premises at 10:30 am. Another theft occurred the following Tuesday, during which a bystander recorded a suspect stealing phones. Curiously, a police vehicle was situated directly in front of the store at the time of the incident.