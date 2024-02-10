Simple tips to avoid urine infections

During winter, our bodies can be more at risk of infections. As per medical experts, if we pay attention and make some easy changes, we can get through winter and avoid urine infections.

Stay Hydrated:

Maintaining proper hydration is crucial for flushing bacteria out of your urinary system. Aim for at least eight glasses of water a day, and consider warm herbal teas to stay cosy.

Avoid Holding It In:

Holding in urine allows bacteria to multiply in the bladder, increasing the risk of urinary tract infections (UTIs).

Choose Comfortable Underwear:

Breathable cotton underwear is an excellent choice for maintaining a dry and healthy genital area. Moist environments create an ideal breeding ground for bacteria, so opting for breathable fabrics helps prevent infection.

Also Read; These foods can reduce water-induced inflammation

Maintain Personal Hygiene:

Regular showers help keep your body clean, and proper wiping after using the toilet prevents the spread of bacteria. Paying attention to these simple habits can significantly reduce the risk of infections.

Dress Warmly:

The pelvic region is particularly vulnerable to the cold. Layering up and wearing warm clothing not only keeps you comfortable but also helps maintain a stable body temperature

Track Your Vitamin D Levels:

Vitamin D plays a crucial role in supporting your immune system. Consider incorporating Vitamin D-rich foods like fatty fish, and fortified dairy products. Adequate Vitamin D levels contribute to overall well-being, including urinary health.

Warm Clothing Layers:

Layering up during colder days not only keeps you warm but also helps your body maintain a stable temperature. Sudden exposure to cold can stress your immune system.

Boost Immunity with a Balanced Diet:

A well-balanced diet is crucial for overall health and immunity. Include a variety of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins in your meals. These nutrient-rich foods provide the vitamins and minerals necessary to support your immune system.