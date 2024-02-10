Strandja Memorial Boxing: India’s Amit Panghal, Sachin enter semifinals

Sofia: In boxing, Commonwealth Games gold medallist Amit Panghal and national champion Sachin entered the semifinals of the 75th Strandja Memorial boxing event in Sofia, Bulgaria. Amit Panghal defeated Aldarkhishig Battulga of Mongolia by ‘5-0’ in men’s 51kg category.

Sachin defeated Kapanadze Giorgi of Georgia by ‘5-0’ in the men’s 57kg category. Sachin will now face Ukraine’s Abduraimov Aider in the semifinals on Saturday.

Playing his first bout of the tournament after receiving bye in the pre-quarters, Rajat (67kg) wasted no time and went into aggressive mode from the go.

Meanwhile, India’s Lalit (54kg) made a quarter-final exit after losing the bout against Uzbekistan’s Nortojiev Khujanazar.

The Strandja Memorial is one of Europe’s oldest international sports competitions and is witnessing the participation of over 300 pugilists from 30 countries.