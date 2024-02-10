Strong earthquake hits Hawaii, no tsunami warning

Los Angeles: A powerful earthquake measuring 5.7 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck near Pahala on the main island of Hawaii . According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), the epicenter of the earthquake was located around 37 kilometers below the Earth’s surface.

The earthquake was felt all over the main island. There is no immediate report of any damage or injury. There is also no danger of a tsunami.

Hawaii is a seismically active region as it is situated in the middle of a huge tectonic plate. Hawaii is home to six active volcanoes including Kilauea. It is also the location of Mauna Loa, the world’s biggest volcano. It erupted for the first time in four decades in 2022.