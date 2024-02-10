Strong earthquake jolts Philippines

Manila: A powerful earthquake measuring 5.6 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck struck Mindanao, Philippines, on Saturday. According to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ), the depth of the earthquake was 10 km.

Meanwhile, the Philippine seismology agency had a different reading about the earthquake. As per the Philippine seismology agency , it was a magnitude 5.9 earthquake with a depth of 27 km. The Philippine agency also said that it was expecting no damage, but that there could be aftershocks.

Earthquakes are a daily occurrence in the Philippines. The country sits along the Pacific ‘Ring of Fire’, an arc of intense seismic as well as volcanic activity that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin. According to the U.S. Geological Survey the Philippines is the ‘most seismically and volcanically active zone in the world. Most quakes though are too weak to be felt by humans.