UAE authority warns motorists of delays on intersection: Details

Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has warned motorists of delays on intersection. RTA informed motorists of delays while travelling towards the intersection between Sheikh Rashid Road and Al Mina Road by Dubai’s

Delays will begin from, Saturday, February 10 until Monday, February 12. This is due to road work and traffic diversions taking place between the two roads during the given timeframe. The work will start from 1am on Saturday and go on until 6am on Monday.

Also Read: Strandja Memorial Boxing: India’s Amit Panghal, Sachin enter semifinals

Motorists have been advised to follow directional signs and use alternative routes like Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Road, 2nd December St, Sheikh Zayed Rd. and Al Ittihad Rd. to reach their destination safely.