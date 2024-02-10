DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSGulf

UAE authority warns motorists of delays on intersection: Details

Feb 10, 2024, 09:45 am IST

Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has warned motorists of  delays on intersection. RTA informed  motorists of delays while travelling towards the intersection between Sheikh Rashid Road and Al Mina Road by Dubai’s

Delays  will begin from, Saturday, February 10 until Monday, February 12. This is due to road work and traffic diversions taking place between the two roads during the given timeframe. The work will start from 1am on Saturday and go on until 6am on Monday.

Also Read: Strandja Memorial Boxing: India’s Amit Panghal, Sachin enter semifinals 

Motorists have been advised to follow directional signs and use alternative routes like Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Road, 2nd December St, Sheikh Zayed Rd. and Al Ittihad Rd. to reach their destination safely.

 

Tags
shortlink
Feb 10, 2024, 09:45 am IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button