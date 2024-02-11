130 roads remain blocked

Despite dry weather, cold wave conditions persisted in parts of Una, Kangra, and Bilaspur districts of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday, with fog disrupting visibility in many areas, as reported by the meteorological department. A total of 130 roads, including three national highways, remained closed in the state on Sunday morning, alongside disruptions to 62 transformers and five water supply schemes, according to the state emergency operation center. The closure of roads was most significant in tribal Lahaul and Spiti, followed by Kullu, Mandi, Chamba, Shimla, and Kangra districts.

Fog reduced visibility to 500 meters during the morning hours in Sundernagar, Mandi, and Bilaspur, according to the meteorological department. There were no significant changes in the minimum and maximum temperatures, with Kukumseri in Lahaul and Spiti recording the lowest temperature in the state at minus 11.3 degrees Celsius on Saturday, while Una reported the highest maximum temperature at 22.8 degrees Celsius. The meteorological office has forecasted dry weather in the state until February 17.