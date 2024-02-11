Disney+ Hotstar sets ‘Showtime’ for March 8 release

Disney+ Hotstar announced that “Showtime”, featuring actors Emraan Hashmi, Mahima Makwana, Mouni Roy, and Naseeruddin Shah, is set to premiere on March 8. Produced by Dharmatic Entertainment and created by Sumit Roy, the upcoming show is directed by Mihir Desai and Archit Kumar. Desai also serves as the showrunner for the series.

The streaming service shared the release date of “Showtime” on its social media platforms, describing it as an epic saga exploring legacy and ambition within the Bollywood industry. The show promises to delve into the intricacies of Bollywood, including themes of nepotism and power struggles, offering viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the multi-million dollar film industry. Additionally, “Showtime” features actors Rajeev Khandelwal and Shriya Saran in significant roles.