2 arrested for serving tea to Dalit women in coconut shells

Two individuals who served tea to Scheduled Caste women using coconut shells have been arrested under anti-atrocity laws in Tamil Nadu after a video of the incident went viral on social media. The discriminatory act occurred on a private property owned by a Caste Hindu individual in Gopinathampatti, Dharmapuri district, according to the Kambainallur police. The two women, identified as S Chinnathayi and B Dharani, were arrested and subsequently remanded to Dharmapuri sub-jail following the incident.

The incident took place when four Scheduled Caste women were working on the land owned by the accused. Instead of providing them with cups, Chinnathayi and Dharani served tea in coconut shells. The discriminatory act was captured on video by passersby, who then shared it on social media, sparking outrage over the prevalence of such discriminatory practices in Tamil Nadu, including the infamous ‘two tumbler system,’ where upper castes refuse to share utensils with Scheduled Caste individuals.