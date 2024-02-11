3 UAE soldiers and a Bahraini officer killed in terrorist attack

Mogadishu: 3 soldiers of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and a Bahraini officer were killed in a terrorist attack in Somalia. 2 others sustained injuries in the attack.These soldiers were training Somali armed forces.

The Ministry of Defence in UAE said that the attack occurred while the soldiers were ‘performing their work duties in training and qualifying the Somali Armed Forces, which falls within the bilateral agreement between the UAE and the Republic of Somalia in the Framework of military cooperation between the two countries. The Ministry of Defence extended its condolences to the soldiers’ families and wished for a speedy recovery for all those injured in the attack.

Al Shabab, linked to Al-Qaeda, claimed responsibility for the attack via a statement on its Radio al Andalus and said its fighters had killed 17 soldiers.