Big Ticket Abu Dhabi: Keralite wins Rs 33 crore

Abu Dhabi: An Indian national won 15 million UAE dirhams (approximately Rs 33 Crore) in the Big Ticket Abu Dhabi weekly draw. Rajeev Arikkatt hailing from Kerala won the grand prize with ticket number 037130 during raffle draw number 260.

Rajeev working with an architectural company has been participating and purchasing the Big Ticket draws for the past three years. He resides in Al Ain with his wife and two young children, aged five and eight.

‘I have been residing in Al Ain for more than 10 years. I have been purchasing tickets for the past 3 years. This is the first time I have won a lottery. This time, my wife and I selected tickets with numbers 7 and 13, which are the birth dates of our children. Two months back, I missed Dh 1 million by a whisker with the same combination but this time I was fortunate. I got a special offer from Big Ticket whereas I got four tickets for free when I purchased two. While I have always been hoping to win, this time the expectations were high with six tickets in the draw,’ said Rajeev.

Rajeev will be sharing the prize money with his 19 friends. The group collectively purchased two tickets and received an additional four tickets for free through a special offer. Since the winning ticket was obtained for free, Rajeev claimed that the winnings would be shared equally among the group members.