Commodity Market: Gold price remains firm

Mumbai: Sovereign gold price remained firm in Kerala. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 46,160 per 8 gram and Rs 5770 per 1 gram. Yesterday, yellow metal price declined by Rs 160 per 8 gram and Rs 20 per 1 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures ended at 62,447 per 10 gram, up by Rs 4 or 0.01%. Silver futures settled up by Rs 140 or 0.20% at Rs 70,977 per kg.

In international markets, price of spot gold rose 0.2% to $2,037.80 per ounce. U.S. gold futures rose 0.1% to $2,053.10 per ounce. Price of spot silver rose 0.2% to $22.23 per ounce, platinum was flat at $879.59, while palladium hit a five year low, losing 0.2% to $893.31.

On the Comex, gold futures were trading at $2,049.20 per troy ounce, up by $1.30 or 0.06%, while silver futures were hovering at $22.670 per troy ounce, up by $0.034 or 0.150%.