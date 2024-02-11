Curfew Partially Lifted In Uttarakhand Town

Curfew restrictions have been partially lifted in the outer areas of Haldwani, Uttarakhand, following violent protests triggered by the demolition of an illegally constructed madrasa. However, the curfew remains enforced in the Banbhoolpura area, where the unrest unfolded, with incidents of arson and vandalism. Chief Secretary Radha Raturi has ordered a magisterial probe into the events, assigning Kumaon Commissioner Deepak Rawat to submit a report within 15 days.

Senior Superintendent of Police Prahlad Narayan Meena disclosed that the police are actively seeking Abdul Malik, who is believed to be the mastermind behind the unauthorized construction. Three FIRs have been filed regarding the sequence of events, with additional arrests anticipated based on CCTV footage identifying individuals involved in stone-pelting and arson.

Amidst these developments, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has reaffirmed his commitment to holding accountable those responsible for the violence. He pledged to recover damages from rioters who vandalized public and private property in Banbhoolpura. In a gesture of unity, an interfaith prayer session was held in Dehradun. Although curfew measures persist in Banbhoolpura, restrictions have been eased for vehicular movement along specific routes, with only essential services like hospitals and medical shops operational. While shops reopened on the outskirts of Haldwani, schools remain closed as a precautionary measure.