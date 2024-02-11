Dubai announces work from home for some employees: Details

Dubai: Dubai government announced remote work for some employees. Government employees in Dubai have been allowed to work remotely on Monday, February 12. This decision was taken due to unstable weather conditions.

The decision comes under the directives of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.

Also Read: Strandja Memorial Boxing: 6 Indian boxers enter finals

This includes employees in all government agencies in the emirate of Dubai, with the exception of jobs that require attendance at the workplace.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) has issued an advisory. The authority urged all residents to adhere to safety protocol, especially in areas prone to heavy rainfall. It also asked motorists to exercise extreme caution, avoid water channels, flood-prone paths and water terrains.