Elephant attack death sparks outcry in Wayanad

Elephant intrusion in Wayanad led to the death of a 47-year-old man, Ajeesh Joseph Panachiyil, who was trampled while attempting to seek refuge in a house compound in Chaligadha. The elephant, equipped with a radio collar, broke through the gate and attacked Ajeesh, who succumbed to his injuries despite being rushed to the hospital. The incident sparked widespread outrage in the region, prompting protests and blockades in Mananthavady, defying orders from local authorities.

As news of Ajeesh’s demise spread, protests intensified, with residents taking to the streets and staging demonstrations carrying his body. Discussions ensued at the office of the Manathavady Sub-Collector, involving community representatives, Ajeesh’s family, and officials, including the District Collector and Police Chief. Tensions escalated outside the office as crowds demanded justice for Ajeesh.

After negotiations, an agreement was reached between Ajeesh’s relatives and authorities, leading to the dispersal of the crowd. The government pledged an initial compensation of Rs 10 lakh, along with assurances of a permanent job for Ajeesh’s wife and the waiver of his debts, though the demand for Rs 50 lakh compensation remains pending Cabinet decision.