Etihad Airways launches special offers for passengers: Details

Abu Dhabi: The national air carrier of the UAE, Etihad Airways has announced special offers for passengers. The special offer was introduced to mark the renaming of the Abu Dhabi International Airport. The airport has been officially renamed Zayed International Airport. Etihad Airways has launched a special offer for guests departing from Abu Dhabi to select destinations

‘We take immense pride in our home, Abu Dhabi, which is the perfect hub from which to explore the world. We’re forever grateful to the vision of the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and proudly join in these celebrations as our home airport is renamed in his honour,’ Arik De, chief revenue and commercial officer, Etihad Airways, said.

The limited-time offer is available till February 14 for guests travelling between February 19 and June 15, 2024. Guests travelling to Bangkok can book special fares starting at Dh2,490 in Economy Class and Dh7,990 in Business Class. Flight tickets to Osaka will cost Dh4,490 and Dh14,990 in Economy and Business respectively.

Etihad will launch flights to its new destination Boston, from March 31 at fantastic sale fares starting from Dh3,490. Those wishing to tour Europe can book to Copenhagen, Munich, and Lisbon with fares starting at Dh2,490 in Economy and Dh11,990 in Business.