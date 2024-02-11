Evening Snack: Cucumber Tahini Sandwich Recipe

Ingredients:

– 1 large cucumber, thinly sliced

– 4 slices of your favorite bread (whole wheat, sourdough, etc.)

– 4 tablespoons tahini paste

– 2 tablespoons lemon juice

– 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

– Salt and pepper to taste

– Optional: sliced tomato, lettuce leaves, or any other desired sandwich fillings

Instructions:

1. In a small bowl, mix together the tahini paste, lemon juice, chopped parsley, salt, and pepper until well combined. This will be your tahini spread.

2. Toast the slices of bread until golden brown and crisp.

3. Spread a generous amount of the tahini mixture onto one side of each slice of bread.

4. Arrange the thinly sliced cucumber evenly over two of the tahini-covered bread slices.

5. If desired, add any additional sandwich fillings such as sliced tomato or lettuce leaves on top of the cucumber.

6. Place the remaining tahini-covered bread slices on top to form sandwiches.

7. Press down gently on the sandwiches to help them hold together.

8. Slice the sandwiches diagonally in half, if desired, and serve immediately.

Enjoy your refreshing and flavorful Cucumber Tahini Sandwiches!