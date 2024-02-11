First-time Conduct of CAPF Constable Exam in 13 Regional Languages

The Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), including the CRPF, BSF, and CISF, are conducting their constable recruitment examination in 13 regional languages for the first time, in addition to Hindi and English. Spanning from February 10 to March 7, the examination is being held across 128 cities nationwide, with approximately 48 lakh candidates participating, as per an official announcement. This decision, initiated under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and under the guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, aims to enhance the involvement of local youth in the CAPFs and promote regional languages.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) described this move as a “historic decision” to encourage the participation of regional youth in the CAPFs and boost the use of regional languages. Alongside Hindi and English, question papers will now be prepared in Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Odia, Urdu, Punjabi, Manipuri, and Konkani. This decision, facilitated by an MoU between the MHA and the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), is expected to enable lakhs of youths to take the examination in their mother tongue or regional language, thereby enhancing their chances of selection and providing them with equal opportunities for employment nationwide.