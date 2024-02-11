FPIs invested Rs 15,000 crore in Indian debt markets in February

Mumbai: Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) invested Rs 15,093 crore so in Indian debt markets till February 9. In January, FPIs invested Rs 19,836 crore. This was the highest monthly inflow in more than six years. This was the highest inflow since June 2017, when they infused Rs 25,685 crore.

With this, the total investment by FPIs reached over Rs 34,930 crore in 2024. They have been injecting money in the debt markets for the past few months. FPIs infused Rs 18,302 crore in the debt market in December, Rs 14,860 crore in November, and Rs 6,381 crore in October.

On the other hand, FPIs pulled out more than Rs 3,000 crore from equities during February. Before this, they withdrew a massive Rs 25,743 crore in January.

Also Read: Full list of ICC Under-19 Men’s World Cup winners and runners-up till date

As per data, for the entire calendar year 2023, FPIs bought Rs 1.71 lakh crore in Indian equities and the total inflow stands at Rs 2.37 lakh crore taking into account debt, hybrid, debt-VRR, and equities. FPIs’ net investment in Indian debt market stands at Rs 68,663 crore during 2023.

Indian equities witnessed a net outflow of Rs 1.21 lakh crore by FPIs in 2022. Before the outflow, FPIs invested money in the last three years. FPIs made a net infusion of Rs 25,752 crore in equities in 2021, Rs 1.7 lakh crore in 2020, and Rs 1.01 lakh crore in 2019. FPIs took out funds worth Rs 15,910 crore in 2022, Rs 10,359 crore in 2021, and Rs 1.05 lakh crore in 2020 from debt markets.

Foreign institutional investors (FII) or Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) are those who invest in the financial assets of a country while not being part of it. On the other hand, Domestic Institutional Investors (DII) are those who invest in the country they are living in. Both types of investors can impact the economy’s net investment flows.