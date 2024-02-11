Freight loading by Indian Railways touch record high in January

New Delhi: Freight loading by Indian Railways touched an all-time high in January. As per data, the national transporter reported highest ever loading of 142.7 Million Tonnes in last month. It was at 134.07 MT in January 2023. This is a growth of 6.5% on year-on-year basis.

On cumulative basis from April 2023 – Jan 2024, freight loading of 1297.38 MT was achieved. It was at 1243.46 MT in April 2022-Jan 2023 period. This is an improvement of approximate 53.92 MT over last year’s loading for the same period.

Also Read: Know how to block unwanted contacts directly from lock screen in WhatsApp

Railways has earned Rs 140623.4 crore against Rs 135388.1 crore over the last year which is an improvement of approx Rs 5235.30 crore, as compared to the same period of the last year.

Indian Railways achieved loading of 71.45 MT in Coal, 17.01 MT in Iron Ore, 6.07 MT in Pig Iron and Finished Steel, 7.89 MT in Cement (Excl. Clinker), 5.52 MT in Clinker, 4.53 MT in Foodgrains, 5.27 MT in Fertilizers, 4.31 MT in Mineral Oil, 6.98MT in Containers and 10.20MT in Balance Other Goods during January, 2024.