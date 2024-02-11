Full list of ICC Under-19 Men’s World Cup winners and runners-up till date

Mumbai: Defending champions India will face Australia in the final of ICC U-19 World Cup. The match will be held at Benoni, South Africa. Australia captain Hugh Weibgen won the toss and opted to bat against India.

India has till now won U-19 World Cup five times. Australia has won three times. Pakistan have also won the U-19 World Cup twice while the likes of England, West Indies, South Africa and Bangladesh have won the title once each.

U-19 World Cup Winners and Runners-up List:

2022: India beat England in West Indies

2020: Bangladesh beat India in South Africa

2018: India beat Australia in New Zealand

2016: West Indies beat India in Bangladesh

2014: South Africa beat Pakistan in UAE

2012: India beat Australia in Australia

2010: Australia beat Pakistan in New Zealand

2008: India beat South Africa in Malaysia

2006: Pakistan beat India in Sri Lanka

2004: Pakistan beat West Indies in Bangladesh

2002: Australia beat South Africa in New Zealand

2000: India beat Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka

1998: England beat New Zealand in South Africa

1988: Australia beat Pakistan in Australia