Government bans sale of cotton candy: Know reason

Puducherry: Puducherry has banned the sale of cotton candy in the Union Territory. Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan issued the order for this.

The decision was taken as it was found that a toxic substance was being used for its making. The food safety officials found the presence of a harmful chemical called ‘Rhodamine-B’ in cotton candy that was being sold in the Union Territory. However, sellers who obtain a quality certificate from the food safety department can continue to sell cotton candy.

‘Those who have not got the quality certificate can immediately approach the food safety department and get it. After that, they can start selling cotton candy. The faster they get the food safety certification, the faster they can start their business. Until then, the sale of cotton candy is banned,’ the order read.

Rhodamine B is a chemical compound that functions as a dye. It is a water-soluble fluorescent dye, and it is known for its bright pink colouration when used in various applications. Rhodamine B is toxic to humans and can cause oxidative stress on cells and tissues if ingested.