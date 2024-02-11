IMD predict rainfall in these states till February 14: Details

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rainfall in several states. The national weather agency issued rainfall alert in several parts of Central and East India till 14 February.

As per IMD, light rainfall activity has been predicted over East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, south Uttar Pradesh, south Bihar, Jharkhand among other areas. The weather department has predicted rise in minimum temperatures by 3-5 degree Celcius over some of Northwest, Central, East and West India during next four days.

Also Read: 3 UAE soldiers and a Bahraini officer killed in terrorist attack

As per IMD, isolated to scattered light rainfall activity has been predicted over East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Odisha till 13th February and over south Uttar Pradesh, south Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal during 12-14 February.

The weather department has also predicted isolated light intensity thunderstorm accompanied with lightning very likely over East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh during 11th-12th February and Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal during 13th-14th February.