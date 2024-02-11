India registers 114 fresh COVID-19 infections

India reported 114 new COVID-19 cases in a single day, according to the Union Health Ministry’s update on Sunday. The country currently has 870 active cases, with one new fatality reported in Maharashtra. The resurgence in cases comes after a period of double-digit daily infections until December 5, with the rise attributed to the emergence of a new variant and cold weather conditions.

India has experienced three waves of COVID-19 in the past, with the delta wave in April-June 2021 marking the peak incidence of daily new cases and deaths. The highest number of new cases and fatalities were recorded on May 7, 2021, with 4,14,188 cases and 3,915 deaths reported. Since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020, the country has seen over 4.5 crore infections and more than 5.3 lakh deaths. However, over 4.4 crore people have recovered from the disease, and the nation has administered 220.67 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines to date, as per the health ministry’s data.