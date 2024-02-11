Jan 22 Marks the Start of India’s Great Journey: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah hailed the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya as a triumph of progress over destruction, emphasizing that January 22, the day of the consecration of the Ram Lalla idol, will be remembered as a monumental day for millennia. Speaking during a discussion in the Lok Sabha on the Ram Temple, Shah depicted the temple’s inauguration as a symbol of India’s spiritual and devotional victory over fanaticism, marking the commencement of a glorious era for the nation.

Shah underscored the significance of January 22, characterizing it as the culmination of a centuries-long struggle that began in 1528. He described the day as one filled with hope and fulfillment for millions of devotees, heralding the dawn of a new era for India. Shah proclaimed that it signifies the revival of India’s spiritual consciousness and sets the stage for the nation’s resurgence as a global leader.

Highlighting the Ram temple movement as a testament to democratic values, Shah praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership in realizing this historic moment. He emphasized the peaceful resolution of the legal battle through the Supreme Court judgment and commended the nation’s patience and faith throughout the process. Shah reiterated the temple’s significance as a symbol of national renaissance and stressed that it transcends religious boundaries, embodying the essence of India’s cultural heritage.