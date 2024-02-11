Justice S. Vaidyanathan takes oath as Chief Justice of Meghalaya HC

On Sunday, Justice S. Vaidyanathan was sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Meghalaya High Court. The oath of office was administered by Governor Phagu Chauhan during a ceremony at the Raj Bhavan. Justice Vaidyanathan assumes the role following the retirement of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee in November of the previous year.

Having served as a judge in the Madras High Court since October 2013, Justice Vaidyanathan brings a wealth of experience and judicial insight to his new position. His appointment marks a significant development in the judiciary of Meghalaya and is expected to contribute to the efficient and effective administration of justice in the state.