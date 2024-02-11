Kerala to establish interstate panel for wildlife movement tracking

Kerala government plans interstate panel to oversee wild animal movements, following a fatal elephant attack in Wayanad. Forest Minister A K Saseendran announced the decision after a meeting, stating that Wayanad, facing increased human-wildlife conflicts, will get additional Rapid Response Teams. An inter-state committee will be formed by February 15 to coordinate actions, and a special cell for Wayanad’s forest divisions will be established.

The elephant responsible for the recent attack is believed to be near the Kerala-Karnataka border. Forest officials have been instructed to tranquilize the animal when found suitable. Saseendran highlighted the need for better interstate communication, suggesting that delays in receiving information from neighboring states contributed to the incident. He also acknowledged the requirement for amendments to forest laws, under the central government’s jurisdiction, to address man-animal conflicts comprehensively.

The incident prompted criticism from political leaders, with Union Minister V Muraleedharan calling for the state Forest Minister’s resignation. He criticized the failure to alert locals despite the elephant wearing a radio collar. Meanwhile, Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi expressed condolences for the victim. Amid protests and demands for action, the government offered compensation, job assurance, and educational support for the victim’s family. The incident underscored the challenges of managing human-wildlife interactions and the need for improved coordination and preventive measures.