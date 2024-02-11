Know how to block unwanted contacts directly from lock screen in WhatsApp

Mumbai: The most popular social media messaging platform owned by Meta, WhatsApp has launched a new feature. The new feature will allow users to block spam directly from their lock screens.

The new feature allows WhatsApp users to identify and block spam messages without needing to unlock their devices or navigate through the app. When a spam message notification appears on the lock screen, users can now long-press on the notification to access multiple options, including the option to block the sender instantly. WhatsApp displays a secondary prompt to report the contact as well.

Notably, WhatsApp already shows a cautionary note below the contact details of any unknown number that you get a message from. This is followed by options to add the contact, block it or report and block it. Other than these direct options, you can preemptively block a contact.