Know how to renew your passport: Step-by-step guide

New Delhi: An Indian passport is an official document confirming the identity and nationality of its holder. The Indian passport facilitate travel for various purposes like leisure, business, or education. Ensuring the validity of this crucial document is vital. An Indian passport remains valid for ten years from the date of issue. Renewal can be initiated up to three years post-expiry or up to one year before expiration.

In the case of minors, passports are valid for five years or until they turn 18, whichever occurs first. Subsequently, they can opt for online passport renewal, with minors aged 15 to 18 having the option of obtaining a full-validity passport lasting 10 years.

Here’s a simple guide on how to renew your passport online:

Visit the Passport Seva website.

Register as a new user or log in if you’re an existing user.

Click on ‘Apply for Fresh Passport/Re-issue of Passport.’

Select ‘Click here to fill the application form.’

Fill in the required details, including applicant, family, and address information.

Enter emergency contact details and details of the previous passport.

Agree to the self-declaration and submit the form.

After submitting the form, proceed to pay the passport renewal fees and schedule an appointment.

To schedule an appointment:

Log in to the Passport Seva website.

Choose ‘View Saved and Submitted Application’ and select ‘Pay and Schedule Appointment.’

Choose a payment method and select a Passport Seva Kendra (PSK).

Confirm your PSK by entering the CAPTCHA code.

Choose a convenient slot from available dates and select ‘Pay and Book the Appointment.’

Passport renewal fees vary based on age, booklet pages, and the scheme (normal or tatkal). Tatkal scheme incurs an additional fee of Rs 2000.

Required documents for renewal include the original passport, application receipt, self-attested copies of relevant pages, proof of address, and other specific documents depending on your category.

After uploading documents, visit the Passport Seva Kendra on the appointment date to complete the renewal process.

To track your passport renewal status:

Log in to the Passport Seva portal.

Choose ‘Track application status.’

Enter details like application type, file number, and date of birth.

Click ‘Track Status’ to know your passport’s status.

The processing time depends on your chosen scheme, with the normal scheme taking 30-60 days and the tatkal scheme ensuring quicker renewal in 3-7 days. Following these steps guarantees a successful and stress-free online passport renewal experience.

Application Fees

Fresh Passport/Re-issue of Passport with additional booklet due to visa page exhaustion (36 pages) of ten years validity: Rs 1,500

Fresh Passport/Re-issue of Passport with additional booklet due to visa page exhaustion (60 pages) of ten years validity: Rs 2,000

Fresh Passport/Re-issue of Passport for Minors (below 18 years of age), valid for five years or until the minor is 18, whichever is earlier (36 pages): Rs1,000