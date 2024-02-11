Know the difference between weight training and strength training

These are several types of exercises. Cardio workout, strength training, weight training, leg day, etc are different forms of exercises that cater to different parts of the body.

Strength and weight training are two popular types of exercises. These two are slightly different.

Strength Training vs Weight Training:

Strength Training:

Strength training refers to any form of exercise or physical activity aimed at increasing muscular strength, power, and endurance. The aim of doing this exercise is to improve the ability of muscles to generate force against resistance. This can involve using various training modalities, such as free weights, resistance machines, resistance bands, bodyweight exercises, or even functional movements like squats, push-ups, and lunges.

Strength training typically involves performing exercises with relatively heavy loads and lower repetitions.

Weight Training:

Weight training is a specific subset of strength training. This involves using weights, such as dumbbells, barbells, weight machines, or kettlebells, as the primary form of resistance.

Weight training focuses on exercises that primarily involve lifting weights to target specific muscle groups or movements. Weight training can include exercises like bicep curls, bench presses, squats, deadlifts, and shoulder presses.

Weight training can be an effective way to build strength, improve muscle tone, increase bone density, and enhance overall physical fitness.