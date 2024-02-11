NIA conducts raids across Jammu & Kashmir in terror funding case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids in several locations across Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday as part of its crackdown on the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) in connection with a terror funding case. Raids were carried out at multiple sites, including in Srinagar, Budgam, Kulgam, Anantnag, and Jammu. During the searches, incriminating documents, digital devices linked to JeI and its associated Trusts in J&K, and over 20 lakh rupees in cash were seized.

The NIA’s investigations revealed that despite being banned under the UA(P) Act in February 2019, JeI and its members continued to engage in terrorist and secessionist activities in Jammu and Kashmir. The banned group allegedly collected funds through donations from both within India and abroad, ostensibly for charity and welfare purposes. However, these funds were allegedly diverted towards supporting violent and secessionist agendas, including aiding other proscribed terrorist organizations such as Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). Additionally, JeI was accused of recruiting new members and motivating youth to advance its nefarious objectives. Investigations by the NIA have resulted in charges against four individuals so far, with further inquiries ongoing.