PM Modi Emphasizes Importance of Indian Values in Education

Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the importance of an education system rooted in Indian values during his virtual address commemorating the 200th birth anniversary of Arya Samaj founder Swami Dayanand Saraswati in Gujarat’s Morbi district. Modi highlighted Swami Dayanand Saraswati’s critique of orthodoxy and social injustices prevalent in society, noting that such practices had been detrimental to progress.

Modi emphasized that Swami Dayanand Saraswati advocated for gender equality and equal rights for women. He asserted that an education system aligned with Indian values is crucial in addressing contemporary challenges. The Prime Minister praised Arya Samaj schools for promoting these values and highlighted efforts to expand such principles through the National Education Policy. Modi expressed gratitude for being born in Gujarat, the birthplace of Swami Dayanand Saraswati, underscoring the state’s significant role in fostering these ideals.